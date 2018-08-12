George R. Fawcett Sr., 65, of Viola and formerly of Benton passed away Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Vernon Manor Nursing Home in Viroqua.
He was born May 28, 1953, the middle child of Verdan Dale and Anna Lily (Heitkamp) Fawcett in Hazel Green, Wis. George attended high school for a few years and then went to work on the family farm. In 1973, George was united in marriage to Joyce Redmon, from this union one son, Jason was born. Later in 1978, George was united in marriage to Debra Kay Pergande, to this union four children were born, Tonia, Thomas, George Jr. and Sarah.
Throughout the years, he also worked for John Deere, the Galena Foundry, hauling canned milk, along with several other jobs. One would say he was a “jack of all trades.” George had an easy-going, loving personality. He was kind hearted and willing to lend a hand or give you the shirt off his back if need be. He was a very loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending auctions and garage sales, always keeping an eye open for odds and ends that others could put to good use. He was a lover of tractors and had an extensive model tractor collection. The joy of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren. Spending time with them always brought a special joy to his life. He enjoyed phone conversations with his brother, Lee, and his children on a daily basis. Whenever George would go out for an afternoon drive he was sure to purchase some scratch off tickets or send his children to pick some up for him. George enjoyed visits to his home area near New Diggings and stopping in for a cold one and a new "Diggs" t-shirt.
He is survived by his children, Tonia (Mike) Friday of Readstown, Thomas Fawcett of Viroqua, George (significant other, Hope) of Dubuque, Iowa, and Sarah (Waylon) Peat of Tomah; eight grandchildren, Tristin, Kaylee, Jasmine, Mason, Mackenzie, Hannah, Harmony and Talon; a sister, Catherine (Ned) Carr of Newton, Iowa; a brother, Leland Fawcett of Boaz, Wis.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard (Judy) Pergande of Hazel Green, Ralph White of Potosi, Wis., Judy (Bob) Johnson of Dubuque, Dan (Doris) Pergande of Dubuque and Ronald Pergande of Hazel Green; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Debra Wallace; grandson, Kaden Friday; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Merle and Helen Pergande; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eileen White, Merle Jr., Sue Pergande, Herman Pergande, Robert Pergande, Mary Jo Pergande and Elizabeth Pergande.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, town of Ridgeville. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from noon until the time of the service Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
