RURAL WESTBY — George Richard McKibbin, 71, of rural Westby passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. George was born Sept. 24, 1948, in Tokyo, Japan, to Carlyle and Katherine (Beall) McKibbin.
In his early years, George traveled with his family to various locations around the U.S. and South Pacific. His father was a career military officer. George graduated from Viroqua High School in 1967. On June 5, 1971, he married Dianne Davidson. He graduated from UW-Whitewater, in 1980, with a business degree with a computer emphasis. He worked very hard taking classes while working full-time at the university. After leaving Whitewater, George and Dianne lived in West Salem, for a few years and then moved to rural Westby, to the home that George had designed—where he was still living at the time of his death. He worked for various companies and was the owner of Three Rivers Computer Center in La Crosse, for a number of years.
George was an intelligent, caring and loving man, good husband, good father and grandfather, and good friend, who loved his family very much.
Through the years, he was very involved with his beloved Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea, where his great-grandparents were among the founders of the church. George held different offices on the church council, including president of the council for many years, treasurer, and Sunday school superintendent, to name a few.
The light of his life were his two sons, Adam and Mark.
George is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dianne; sons, Adam (Carissa) and Mark; granddaughter, Adelaide; and grandson, Monty; sister, Karen (Ron) Morris of Missouri, sister, Jane (Dave) Reschke of Arizona; brother, John of Missouri; sister-in-law, Diane of Calif., brother-in-law, Dennis (Linda) Davidson, sister-in-law, Cindy Stellner; and brother-in-law, Craig Davidson; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Mike and Wayne.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.