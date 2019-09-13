Gerald L. McDaniel passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, amongst family in the conjoined care of the Soldiers Grove Health Services and Vernon Memorial Hospice Care.
Born July 30, 1929, Gerald lived life like he pulled his antique John Deere tractors, “with a string on the governor and a smile across his face.” Born to Elsie (Ward) and Otto McDaniel, Gerald lived most of his life in his beloved Four Corners of Trout Creek Road, with his wife, Lucille. Gerald and Lucille raised two daughters, Bonnie (Rosemeyer) and Lynne (Teach), while farming the rolling hills of Vernon County. Gerald lived to bring happiness to others through practical jokes, stories of adventure, but most of all food. Always quick to buy a lunch, pop, or an ice cream cone, a measure of an individual’s success to Gerald, was not measured by the money in their pocket but by what they had given of themselves to others.
Gerald and Lucille lived through multiple hunting, fishing, tractor pulling and snowmobile racing seasons together during their 70 years of marriage. Their support for each other never wavered during multiple health obstacles, the death of their daughter and the many challenges that come with making a living on a dairy farm. The ultimate grandparents, Gerald and Lucille’s values bestowed on their grandchildren, live on today in their personalities—Angie and April who care for children as educators, and Ryan, who has never met a stranger.
Blessed is the memory of Gerald McDaniel and the many friendships made during his 90 years of life.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Lucille; and their daughter, Bonnie (Richard) Rosemeyer of Soldiers Grove; he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lynne Teach. Gerald is survived by his sister, Betty Lou (John) Huth of Richland Center; joined in death by his parents; one brother; and four sisters. Gerald is survived by his grandchildren, Ryan (Bethany) Teach of Minocqua, Angie (Matt) Baranowski of Holmen and April (Chad) Repinski of Jackson Hole, Wyo.; also survived by six great-grandchildren, Joseph and Jack, Rose and Ward, Ellery and Max.
Visitation services will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Sugar Grove Church of Christ, with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Burial service will be held at the Gays Mills Cemetery, with a lunch to follow at Kickapoo Corners.
