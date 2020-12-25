Gladys Lucille Pacl

Gladys Lucille (Olson) Pacl, 99, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Viroqua. She was born in Viroqua, May 14, 1921, to Gustav Adolph Olson and Josephine Oline (Sordahl) Olson. On Sept. 12, 1939, she married Robert Wilson Pacl at the Westby Coon Prairie Church. To this union two children were born, Marlene Ann (Hansen) and Robert Wayne.

Gladys and Robert, her husband of 69 years, farmed in the town of Sterling, for about 50 years, before retiring to the city of Viroqua in 1992. Gladys was a member of the Northwest Prairie Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Esther Circle and Women of the ELCA.

Gladys loved gardening and raising flowers.She enjoyed cooking and baking for special occasions. She doted on her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and right up to her passing wanted to be kept informed of all that they were doing, even if she couldn’t always keep their names straight.