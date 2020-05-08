Gloria Dilocker

Gloria Lavonne (Graham) Dilocker, 84, formerly of Viroqua passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, in La Crosse.
Gloria was born in Viroqua June 30, 1935, to Hallie and Evelyn (Erickson) Graham. She was a graduate of Viroqua High School’s class of 1954 and married Dwain Munyon that year. They farmed until 1958 when they moved to Viroqua.
In her young adult life, Gloria worked for the State Bank of Viroqua and as a teacher’s aide in the Viroqua School District.
She was a member of the Sewing Club. She truly loved this group of Viroqua friends who have all continued to meet for about 60 years.
Gloria later married Gerald Dilocker and lived most of that time in Lincoln, Neb.
She loved to travel and spent a month in Norway and Europe in 2000. She was curious, funny and very supportive of family and friends. She was gifted in her knowledge of the Newton Valley area where her family was from and where she lived in her youth.
Gloria was a wonderful mother to Jane and Perry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; her sister, Donna (Graham) Nelson; and by her son-in-law, Dan Parsneau.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Munyon Parsneau; and her son, Perry Munyon; daughter-in-law, Melanie Klaput; granddaughter, Piper Munyon; and by her sister, Cindy Graham. She is also survived by her nieces, Wendi Signer and Nicki Nelson; her nephew, Rob Nelson; and her cousins, Denny, Marcia, Mary, Mark, and Sherry.
Memorials may be directed to the Graham Sisters Scholarship, UW-Superior Foundation, Box 2000, Superior, Wis. 54880-2000.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
