Gordon “Dick” Richard Stilwell, 86, of rural Viroqua passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Dick was born May 15, 1934, in De Soto, to Irvin and Emma (Twite) Stilwell. Dick served proudly in the U.S. Army earning the National Defense Service Medal. On Sept. 28, 1957, he married Clarice Imogene Green.
He spent his years working hard for over 35 years as an electrician. He was a very hard worker! Traveling all over the country. He bought a home in Romance and later the original Stilwell Farm (in Romance) being where 16 people lived in this house. A farmer with his family as well as a full-time electrician. He loved horses, deer, and coon hunting, and watching football on TV. Also, his special pet dogs.
Dick is survived by his wife, Imogene; his children, Rick (Barb), David (Cathy Jo), Lyndon, Daryn (special friend, Jayne Newton) and Gina (Harold) Downey. He is further survived by a brother, Jack; his sisters, Diane Worman and Patsy Oliver; sisters-in-law, Florence McCarty, and Ardis Stilwell; numerous nieces and nephews; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Wilber and Mildred Green; brothers, Cecil “Bunny,” Gerald “Dude,” Ted and Layne; sisters, Molly, Mary Tryggestad, Margie Solverson, Del Rae Wolfe, Ellen and Lillie Dach.
Dick was a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa! We all will miss him.
A time of fellowship will be from 4 to 6p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will be held in the Stoddard Cemetery in Stoddard.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
