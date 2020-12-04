Grace Dyson

Grace D. Dyson, 90, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by her children. Grace was born May 6, 1930, in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of Vito and Clara (Gravina) Danelo. She grew up in Brighton, outside of Rochester, and graduated from Brighton High School before attending Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., where she earned a degree in home economics in 1952. She worked several years in New York City before marrying her college love, John Dyson. They were married July 21, 1962, and were married 56 years. After starting their family in Manhattan, Grace and John decided Viroqua (John’s hometown) was a more suitable place to raise their children, and made the move in 1965. They spent nearly 30 years in Viroqua before becoming snowbirds and moving to Naples, Fla. Grace enjoyed all aspects of being a wife and mother. When she wasn’t busy caring for her family, she enjoyed traveling; attending the theater, symphony and movies; and golfing in her later years. Those who knew Grace will remember her devotion to John and her children, her intelligence and her quiet grace. She will be dearly missed.
Grace is survived by her three children and their families, Bill (Bonnie) Dyson and their daughters, Beth and Kate, Lisa (David) Handowski and their sons, Evan and Ryan, and Jack (Leticia) Dyson and their children, Henry and Catalina; and her sister-in-law, MaryKay (John) Dougherty. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; and younger sister, Annette.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the thoughtful and caring staff at both the All Saints Neighborhood and Agrace Hospice in Madison for the wonderful care given to Grace in her final days.
A celebration of life will be planned next spring when group events are possible.
The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
