VIROQUA — Harlan “Harley” Alderman, 75, of Viroqua passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Victory, to the late Howard and Clara (Stalsberg) Alderman. He married Carol Mellem April 17, 1965, at De Soto Lutheran Church. Together they celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage. Harley worked as a machinist at Waukesha Engine in Waukesha, Wis. He loved country music, dancing, old cars, traveling and gambling.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; four children, Jeffery Alderman, Lisa Brown, Lynette (Irvin) Alderman-King and Lori (Anthony) Hotchkiss; five grandchildren, Anastasia Brown, Danielle Alderman, Samantha, Alexander and Vannessa Hotchkiss; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Hotchkiss; two sisters, Shelby Weber and Genieve Hyche; two brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Roger Mellem; sister-in-law, Ruth Wagner; other relatives and many friends.
Harley was preceded in death by his parents; and three grandchildren, D.J. Brown, Tori and Cassandra Hotchkiss.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Harley’s life will take place at a later date, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Service information will be published when known.
Harley’s family would like to thank Patricia McShane and Linda Twang, for the help and friendship they provided.
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving the family, 123 W. Decker St., Viroqua, Wis., 54665, (608) 637-2100.
