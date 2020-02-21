Harland Stilwell

WESTBY/STODDARD — Harland A. Stilwell, 85, of Westby and formerly of Stoddard died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Jan. 29, 1935, in La Crosse, to George and Elsie (Michel) Stilwell. He was confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg and attended Riverside School, rural Genoa. Harland worked for many years in construction. Harland enjoyed Coon dog trials and stock car races. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the De Soto Pirates and was a member of the Stoddard Lions Club and St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his sister, Darlene (Don) Zink of Stoddard; a sister-in-law, Joyce Stilwell of Stoddard; four nieces, Verona Lachman and family of La Crosse and Dawn (Dean) Nerison and family of Westby, Mary (Bret) Haydysch of Bow Bills, N.D. and Jody (Bruce) Duwe and family of Genoa; and a nephew, David (Deb) Zink and family of Stoddard
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty June Goplin in 2002; a brother, Gerald Stilwell in 2010; and a brother-in-law, Irvin Goplin in 2015.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Stoddard. Burial was in the Stoddard Cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.
