ONTARIO — Harold G. Baldwin, 78, of Ontario passed away peacefully Saturday, March 27, 2021, at home with family surrounding him. A funeral service was held at 12 p.m. noon Wednesday, March 31, at Burr Wesleyan Church, S1728 County Hwy. V, Hillsboro. Pastor Jason Kirkpatrick officiated. Burial was in the Burr Ridge Cemetery with military honors. Relatives and friends were invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.