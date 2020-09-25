VIROQUA/SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Harry D. Fox, 97, of Viroqua formerly of Sun Prairie passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Vernon Manor after a short stay. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in the Victory Cemetery in Victory. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the New Hope Methodist Church or The Victory Cemetery Association in care of The Thorson Funeral home of Viroqua. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
