 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harry D. Fox
0 comments

Harry D. Fox

  • 0
Harry D. Fox

VIROQUA/SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Harry D. Fox, 97, of Viroqua formerly of Sun Prairie passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Vernon Manor after a short stay. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in the Victory Cemetery in Victory. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the New Hope Methodist Church or The Victory Cemetery Association in care of The Thorson Funeral home of Viroqua. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News