VIROQUA -- Harvey Kermit Kirking, 91,of Viroqua passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born April 8, 1929, to Oscar and Ella (Larson) Kirking. He graduated from Viroqua area schools and the University of Wisconsin Farm and Industry Short Course.
Harvey operated his family farm in rural Viroqua since 1954. He took great pride in his registered Holstein dairy herd and the management of his successful farm business. In 1984, he received the Wisconsin Master Agriculturalist Award. Harvey provided leadership to many farm organizations and businesses, including as the board president of Tri-State Breeders Cooperative and as the director and board treasurer for Foremost Farms. He was the state director of Equity Livestock Cooperative and served on the board of Vernon Cooperative Oil Association, the Vernon County Holstein Association, and the Vernon-Crawford D.H.I.A. Cooperative.
Harvey and his loving partner, Marcella Janney, were active members of the Country Music Association and enjoyed weekend dances with their many good friends.
Harvey lived his life with integrity and he earned the respect of many. Family was important to Harvey, and he hosted family Christmas and Thanksgiving every year. Harvey enjoyed a good debate, a smart joke, and straightforward conversation. Harvey provided guidance and advice to his grandchildren, most famously “Look people square in the eye. Chin up and shoulders back.” Harvey often shared this blessing with his family: “As the sun warms the earth, O' Lord, let your glory warm our hearts.”
Harvey was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen (Peterson); his wife of 25 years, Mildred (Role); his parents, Oscar and Ella; siblings, Arthur, Esther (Don) Hanson and Orlan; and sister-in-law, Juanita (Edgar) Role.
He is survived by his loving partner, Marcella Janney of Tomah; sons, Robert and Gary (Alice) of Sparta and Randy of Viroqua; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Orlan); and nephews and nieces. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Holly (Landon) Loomis of Arlington, Va., Hannah Kirking of Atlanta, Ga., Justin (Bethany) Kirking of Stevens Point, Wis., Hillary (Brent) Reilly of Edgerton, Haylee (Seth) Kirking of Seattle, Joshua and Casey Kirking of Viroqua, Andrea (Mark) Opperman of Marquette, Iowa, and Jennifer (Eric) White of Greenbelt, Md. He is survived by 11 adoring great-grandchildren; and many relatives, neighbors and special friends.
A celebration of life and funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby. Due to social distancing guidelines, a unique drive through visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home. Guests will remain in their vehicles and form a receiving line to greet Harvey's family and share in Harvey's life accomplishments and stories. Music will be provided by Tor Enness and guest musicians. An outdoor memorial service will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot, while guests remain in their vehicles. Social distancing practices will be implemented at all times. Following the memorial service, a light Scandinavian-style lunch will be available in a “to-go” format, at Borgens drive through window in Westby. Burial services will be private for family only. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is serving the family.
