VIROQUA — Helen Maxine Beatty, 94, of Viroqua passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born April 18, 1926, in Mount Sterling, to the late Albert and Alma (Thompson) Halverson. She graduated from Gays Mills High School in the class of 1944. Helen worked in several businesses throughout her life and ended her career as a bookkeeper for many years at North Crawford and Seneca High Schools.
She loved playing games and cards with her family and many friends, enjoyed golfing into her 80s, was an avid fan and spectator of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, professional golf and all Wisconsin sports. She devoted her life to the Lord as a member of the Mount Sterling Lutheran Church for most of her life and later as a member of the Bad Axe Lutheran Church. Helen was a great cook and loved her family very much.
Survivors include her four children, Janis (Jim) Mason of Marquette, Iowa, Randy (Terry) Hillman of Rothschild, Wis., Jane (Paul) Maxwell of Jupiter, Fla., and Freddie (Janna) Hillman of Wausau, Wis.; six stepchildren; grandchildren, Johnny (Tracy) DeLong, Heather (Jeffrey) Walker and Ryan (Julie) Hillman, Dawn (Bob) Brus, Jim (Jane) Mason, Darcy (Terry) Dickens, Joey (Robbie) Mason, Brittney (Shahn) Kariger, Sam Meyers, Ryan, Casey, Alex, Luke and Zach Maxwell; and 16 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Rollie (Mayda) Halverson and Mary Jane Yearous; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; spouses, Fred Hillman in 1972 and Dale Beatty in 1984; her siblings, Alvin (Thelma) Halverson, Harold (Margaret) Halverson, Bernice (Bill) Kramer, Roger (Judy) Halverson; brother-in-law, Bo Yearous; and three stepchildren.
Due to the national pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A public celebration of Helen’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to charities of people’s choosing.
Helen’s family would like to thank everyone at Maplewood Assisted Living, St. Croix Hospice, Dr. Prior and her staff, and a special thank you to Helen’s niece, Donna Halverson, for their care in her final years.
Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Helen’s family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
