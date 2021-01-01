Imogene Turben, 89, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. Imogene was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Crawford County, to the late Roy and Florence (Hutchcroft) Maybee. She attended school in Soldiers Grove and married LaVerne Turben Jan. 15, 1949. She was a member of Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. In 1951, Imogen and LaVerne moved to Beloit, Wis., and lived there for eight years, before returning to the Soldiers Grove area. Imogene sold Electrolux Vacuum Cleaners and Avon, for many years. She also worked at Walmart as a greeter and she loved being around people and talking to them.
Survivors include her son, Terry (Nancy) Turben of Janesville, Wis.; her grandchildren, Lacey Wygans of Janesville, Johnny (Brenda) Hanson of Westby, Angela (Chris) Carley of Onalaska; her great-grandchildren, Tristina Yeiter, Mackenzie and Brennen Wygans, Lukas Hanson and Sarah Niemyjski; her great-great-grandchildren, Izellah Twite, Daxton and Ava Mahlum, and Jaxen Niemyjski. Imogene is further survived by her sister-in-law, Helen (Howard) Hanson of Viroqua; her son-in-law, Wendall (Alda) Hanson; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaVerne; her daughter, Cheryl; her grandson, Robbie; her siblings, Pauline (Lawrence) Skrede, Walter (Betty) Maybee, Alice (Gerald) Turben, Shirley Maybee and Beverly (Fred) Sokolik; her sister-in-law, Jenette (Russell) Birkelo.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Imogene was laid to rest in Kickapoo United Lutheran Church Cemetery. Online cndolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vernon Manor, Gundersen Health System Hospice and Dr. Paul Bergquist for the compassionate care they provided.
