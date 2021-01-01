Imogene Turben, 89, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. Imogene was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Crawford County, to the late Roy and Florence (Hutchcroft) Maybee. She attended school in Soldiers Grove and married LaVerne Turben Jan. 15, 1949. She was a member of Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. In 1951, Imogen and LaVerne moved to Beloit, Wis., and lived there for eight years, before returning to the Soldiers Grove area. Imogene sold Electrolux Vacuum Cleaners and Avon, for many years. She also worked at Walmart as a greeter and she loved being around people and talking to them.