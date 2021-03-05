Iona A. (Gander) Taylor, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born to Dennis and Nellie (Jenkins) Gander Jan. 2, 1938, in Soldiers Grove. She married Leonard “Hap” Taylor Oct. 12, 1957. She was a crossing guard at the corner of 12th and Main in the Onalaska School District for many years. Her husband preceded her in death Sept. 6, 1983.

She is survived by her children, Denise (Rich Peltier) Taylor of Minneapolis, Dana (Ray) Riniker of Brownsville, Minn., Brian (Freddie Staten) Taylor of Edgewater, Fla., and Barry “Opie” (Lori) Taylor of Onalaska; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mona Meyers of Kerrville, Texas, Lyndal (James) Curley of Keysville, Va.; sister-in-law, Merle Thompson of Viroqua; and several nieces and nephews, who loved and cared for her deeply. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Reginald.

A private inurnment will be held in the spring. Thank you to the staff at the Bethany St. Joseph’s Care Center and Eagle Crest North.

