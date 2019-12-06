VIROQUA — Irene Lucille Young, 99 of Viroqua died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua, surrounded by her loving family.
Irene was born April 25, 1920, in Vernon County, to Tenny and Mae (Tally) Ostrem. She attended Weber School and was both, baptized and confirmed, at Bad Axe Lutheran Church, where she later taught Sunday school. Irene worked for neighbors and Forrest and Irene O’Connor. She cooked at Hokey’s Root Beer Stand and at the Sunway Restaurant.
On March 11, 1942, Irene married, the love of her life, Leslie “Jiggs” Young, at the Bad Axe Church. They were blessed with four children, Alene, Patricia, Susan and Randy. They bought her parents home farm on Dach Ridge, where they farmed together for some 30 plus years, until they retired and moved to town. Together they enjoyed euchre and dancing. Irene loved to bake and cook and she made the worlds best buns. She collected birds, (quite by accident, not by desire). She became a faithful member of the Viroqua Church of Christ in 2008. She was a member of the Homemakers and Bad Axe Church circle. She was a past president of the local Eagles Auxiliary and a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She had three very special friends, Kelly Gabrielson, Sally Roth and Betty Cox; and special great-nephew, Larry Tally. God bless our memories of Irene.
Irene is survived by her children, Alene (Douglas) Hanson, Patricia (Wayne) Oldenburg and Randy (April) Young; seven grandchildren, Tammy, Tonia, Michael, Sarah, Matthew, Daniel and Vanna; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; five nieces and nephews, Rhonda, Sandra, Mark, Barbara and Todd.
She was preceded in in death by her husband, Leslie; her daughter, Susan Shore; parents, Tenny and Mae Ostrem; her brothers, Rufus and Maynard Ostrem; half-brother, Telmer Christianson; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Lueth.
Funeral services for Irene will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Pkwy., in Viroqua. Associate Pastor Andrew Pratt will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials can be made to Viroqua Church of Christ; or to the charity of the donor’s choice in Irene’s name.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy.56W), in Viroqua is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.
