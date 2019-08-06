ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Iva V. Hoyum, 96, of Rockford died Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born June 6, 1923, in Viroqua, the daughter of Alvin and Rena (Fish) Hornby.
Iva married Edwin A. Hoyum Sept. 5, 1945. He died May 8, 2003. She lived in Rockford since 1953. She was an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran for 42 years, serving offices in Sunday school, WELCA, president of the Northwest Conference, and also served on the Synod board. She was a member of the Gideon's International since 1969. Now she is a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church.
Her survivors include her two sons, Tom (Gail) and Mark (Janne); six grandchildren, Tom II (Jenn) Hoyum, KayTie (Adam) Hoyum Grieser, Hannah (Brad) Ward, Will (Nancy) Hoyum, Keith (Rosie) Best, Stacy (Scott) Klasen; and seven great-grandchildren, Joey Hoyum, Mason Davis, Mearah and Megan Ward, Brian and Brianna Hernandez and Gemma Hoyum; and one brother, Vaughn Hornby. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; brother, Orvis; and her sisters-in-law, Dolores Hornby and Vesta Hornby; infant sister; and granddaughter, Rena.
Her funeral service was held for the immediate family. Memorials in the name of Iva may be made to Mount Olive Lutheran Church; Gideon's International; and Northern Illinois Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.