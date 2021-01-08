Jack King Lee

Jack K. Lee, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. He was born April 6, 1934, in Chicago, to Grace King (Lee) and Hans Hart as Joaquin Brett Hart. At eight years old, living with his mother and her husband, he was adopted by his father, Karl Lee. Jack spent most of his early years in Lake Geneva, Wis., and graduated from Badger High School.

Through 4-H and later high school, he met the love of his life, Margaret York. The high school sweethearts married in 1954, and farmed in the Lake Geneva area until 1960, when they moved to Whitewater, Wis., to attend University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and later Milton College.

Moving to Elkhorn, Wis., in 1968, Jack committed to a brief, but pivotal career with Walworth County Social Services. In 1976, Jack and Margaret moved with their children to live under a large maple tree next to the Kickapoo River in La Farge. There Jack and Margaret farmed dairy goats, Jersey cows and shuttled hundreds of canoers down the Kickapoo. Jack and Margaret continuously expressed a love of their farm and Kickapoo community and friends, insisting that Jack stay on the farm as his body succumbed to ALS in the last year.