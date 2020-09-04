Jacqueline Lockington-Sletten

Jacqueline (Jackie) Lockington-Sletten, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She was born July 27, 1939, in Vernon County, to Marion and Kathyrn (Cina) Lockington. She graduated from De Soto High School in 1958, and graduated from St. Frances School of Nursing in 1961. She married Donald Sletten Oct. 13, 1962, and moved to Janesville, Wis. Resided in Janesville until 1995 and then moved to San Benito, Texas. She enjoyed many years living at Fun N Sun R.V. Resort.
Donald and Jacqueline were parents of three children, Robert (Bob) of Yakima, Wash., Thomas (Tom), Marlene of Viroqua, and Karen, Chris Haynes of Janesville. They have six grandchildren and one special granddaughter, Rose Olsen.
A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Charles Cemetery in Genoa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen, Texas, 78550. You may leave words of comfort or sign the online guestbook at www.trinityfunerals.com.
