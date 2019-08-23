James Charles Volk

FERRYVILLE — James Charles Volk, 83, of Ferryville passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, after a courageous fight with lung cancer. He was born Dec. 1, 1935, to John and Julia (Mullowney) Volk in Mauston, Wis. After graduation from high school in West Bend, Wis., he joined and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen Volk; children, Donald (Sandra) Volk of Allenton, Wis., Tammy Volk (Robert Wallace) of Lochbuie, Colo., Patricia (Chandler) Copps of Breckenridge, Colo., Mary Volk (William Snelling) of Leawood, Kan., Bill (Becky) Volk of Viroqua; stepchildren, Mark (Tonya) Sadowski of Hartford, Wis., Jeff (Michele) Sadowski of Brookfield, Wis., Sandra (Randy) Hotenroth of Hartford, Wis., Steven Sadowski of Harmony, Minn.; grandchildren, Scot Volk, Joseph (April) Volk, Maxwell Volk, Michael Sadowski, Kaylee Trot, Jonathan Sadowski, Jase Hotenroth, Cody Hotenroth, Kali Ann Hotenroth, Sophia Sadowski; great-grandchildren, Cullen and Ahnika Volk.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Donald Volk.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Milty’s in Lansing, Iowa.

Celebrate
the life of: James Charles Volk
