James Robert Burull

James “Bob” Robert Burull, born June 23, 1931, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his two daughters, Ruth and Erica, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse. He went into the loving arms of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday morning, March 8, 2021. He was raised on a farm in Stoughton, Wis., and found that his upbringing there taught him a hard work ethic and a self-reliance that served him well in his life. His parents were James and Anna Burull. In high school, he was named Fightingest Fighter, after coming back in the third round after a knock-out in the first round. This experience taught him to never quit.

He married Jeanne Ann Rowley in 1955. Bob and Jeanne first met when Jeanne played her violin at Bob’s one-room school house when he was in eighth grade and she was in fourth. They commenced a brilliant and adventurous marriage together. One of his dreams and quests was to become a pilot. He joined the Army in 1955, to do so and was first in his class. He said that God was his co-pilot and had a deep and abiding faith that God was always looking out for him.

He served stateside during the Korean War, later becoming a private pilot and earning his commercial license.