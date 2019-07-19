READSTOWN — James Strait Jr., 57, of Readstown, passed away at his home of congestive heart failure Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Jim was born Sept. 7, 1961, in Viroqua, to James (Dick) and Elaine (Lester) Strait. Jim was baptized by his great-grandfather, the Rev. Dennis A. Long, in the United Methodist Church. Jim resided in Readstown, throughout his life and attended the Readstown and Kickapoo Schools. Jim was an avid billiards player, enjoyed being outdoors, supporting the Green Bay Packers and could repair almost anything. Jim was employed by Fred Hall Construction in Viola, for many years as a skilled tradesman.
Jim is survived by his mother, Elaine Strait of Readstown; sister, Debra Strait of Reedsburg, Wis.; nephew, Timothy (Melissa) Moran of St. Charles, Minn.; niece, Kelly (Ryan) Donner of Annapolis, Md.; great-nephew, Cole Ryan Donner; an uncle, Allan Lester of Pinehurst, Texas; two aunts, Wanda Strait and Edwina Strait of Readstown; and beloved stepdaughter, Alexis Marfililus of Readstown; many cousins and friends. Jim was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great-niece in July, to Tim and Melissa Moran and a second great-nephew in November, to Kelly and Ryan Donner.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James (Dick) Strait; grandparents, Earl and Thurley (Long) Lester and William and Marjorie (McKee) Strait.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are: Kenny Goodwin, Fred Hall, Jeremy Kaiser, Cory Strait, Charley Strait, John Strait and Tim Moran.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Peace Lutheran Church in Readstown, with Pastor Erika Martinez-Flores of the Viroqua Methodist Church officiating. Internment at the Readstown Cemetery, with a lunch at the church following.
The Sime Funeral Home of Readstown is assisting the family.
