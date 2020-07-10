LA CROSSE/STODDARD — James V. Pedretti Sr., 85, of La Crosse and formerly of Stoddard, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Genoa. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the Mass at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer the family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.
