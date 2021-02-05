Jane Marie (Adams) Mosher, 83, of Viroqua passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Creamery Creek in Viroqua.
Jane was born to Leslie and Nora Adams April 10, 1937, in La Crosse. Jane went to school in Onalaska and graduated in 1955. Jane had her first date with Larry the day after she graduated. They got engaged in March of 1956 and were married July 7, 1956, at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska. Jane was a stay at home mom while her girls were growing up. She went to work in 1973, at the Bethel Home as a C.N.A. In 1979, she went to be a physical therapist aide at Vernon Memorial Hospital until 1997, when she retired. The family spent a week or two up north renting a cabin for many years, fishing, swimming, and water-skiing. Jane and Larry started spending winters in Florida, after Jane retired and made many forever friends.
Jane is survived by her husband, Larry; three daughters, Greta (Monte) Nestingen, Lisa (Robert) Schaitel, and Carla (John) Laffey; grandchildren, Monica Haney, Nicole (Ben) Gald, Tabitha (Craig) Williams, and Tyler Sherry; great-grandchildren, Devyn, Jayda, and Daylin, Dominic, Kindale, and Gunnar, Sytara and Hunter, Ashtin, and Avery; sister, Marilyn Tovar; and sister-in-law, Joretta Herbst; and many nieces and nephew and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Nancy; and brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 25, at the Viroqua Church of Christ, with Pastor Ray Matteson officiating.
Blessed be our memory of Jane Marie Mosher.
The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
