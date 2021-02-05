Jason Duvall Poser, 48, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his family following a recent diagnosis of a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Jason said he had a good life, and those who knew Jason say he lived a good life. Both are true. Born Dec. 11, 1972, he was raised by loving parents, Al and Patricia Poser, in Onalaska, Wis. He was inquisitive and adventurous from the start. Growing up he was known to disassemble household items to see how they worked, build various contraptions, and spend time outdoors—often with his lifelong friend, Andrew Sobota. He was also known for his artistic talent and warmhearted humor.

Jason did not wait to enjoy life. He cycled the bluffs and ice fished on the Mississippi backwaters, kayaked in Door County, surfed and scuba dived in Hawaii, and spent several years in Montana Telemark Skiing, snowboarding, fly fishing, and exploring the back-roads, with his on-off road motorcycle—while also earning his B.S. in marketing and business administration in 2003, from the University of Montana Missoula, and working in Whitefish.