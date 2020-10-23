WESTBY/LA FARGE — Jean E. (Palmer) Steiner, 64, of Westby and formerly of La Farge passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 3, 1956, in Beloit,Wis. She graduated from Hononegah High School in 1974. She received a bachelor of library science degree from Illinois State University, and worked for many years at McDonalds and Walmart. She was a member of the Viroqua Assembly of God Church.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Palmer.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Steiner of Westby; her sisters, Carol (Palmer) Andersen of Beloit, Wis., and Mary Jane (Palmer) Swanson of Miami, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Debbie Rush of Elkhorn, Wis.; her brother-in-law, Dave Steiner of Cheyenne, Wyo.; nieces and nephews, Trent Andersen, Brett Andersen, Laura Vosel, Paul Swanson, Ruth Swanson, Joseph Steiner, Rebecca Hamm, Bethany Jenkins, Tim Rush, Kindra Rush, Kaylin Rush; many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Jean was laid to rest at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.