Jean Louise Shank, 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, with friends and family at her side. Jean was born Dec. 14, 1944, in La Crosse, the daughter of Jack Louis Shank and Bernice Gertrude (Tilley) Shank.
She graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with a degree in education; she received her Masters from University of Minnesota. Jean grew up in Viroqua, and after graduating taught kindergarten, adult basic education and English as a second language in the Osseo School system, her entire career before retiring. Jean was loved dearly by all her friends and family and made a difference in the lives of so many.
Jean is survived by her cousins, Barb Black, Jim Tilley, Sandy Tilley, Nancy Bush, Mike Tilley, Caitlyn Tilley, Don Shank, John Shank, Debbie (Shank) Schloss, Donna Shank and Joseph Shank. Her life-long friends were like family and include, Susan Sletten, Nathan, Allegra, Mila and Lily Sletten and Aaron, Jenny and Ollie Sletten. Jean is also in heaven with her great-grandparents, Eva Yern, Hilda Johnson, Ellen Marie (Johnson) Shank, Jesse Lee Shank, Clarence and Mabel Tilley; uncle, Donald William Shank Sr.; and great-aunt, Ann Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund is established for Osseo Area Retired Educators c/o Earl Larsen, 8500 Tessman Farm Rd., Brooklyn Park, Minn., 55445. Assisting the family with arrangements: Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, Plymouth, Minn. 763-553-1411. Gearty-Delmore.com.
