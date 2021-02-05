VIOLA — Jeffrey Valdo Geary, 65, of Viola passed away suddenly Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. He was born Feb. 5, 1955, to Valdo and Lillian (Sidie) Geary. Jeff was such a kind gentle soul who loved nature and spent his entire life on the Geary farm. He always enjoyed gatherings with family and friends whether hunting, camping, four wheeling, trips to the lake, or gatherings and woodcutting bees in the “Big Valley” on the farm.

He will be deeply missed and is survived by his mom, Lillian Geary; his son, Jason Geary (Hannah Chadwick); his longtime companion, Laurie Towne and her daughters and grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda (Dean) Nelson, Vicki (Bernie) Meinertz, Lana (Dan) Dustin, Steve (Marlene) Geary, Cindy (Buzz) Guist and Mike (Sam) Geary; many special nieces and nephews; along with his special dog, Lexi.

Jeff was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Diane (Tevis) Geary; his granddaughter, Natylee Riane Geary; and his father, Valdo Geary.

A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. today, Feb. 5, at the Viola United Methodist Church. Face masks and social distancing are required. A private service for immediate family will follow the visitation. Jeff will be laid to rest in the Viola Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.