VIOLA — Jeffrey Valdo Geary, 65, of Viola passed away suddenly Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. He was born Feb. 5, 1955, to Valdo and Lillian (Sidie) Geary. Jeff was such a kind gentle soul who loved nature and spent his entire life on the Geary farm. He always enjoyed gatherings with family and friends whether hunting, camping, four wheeling, trips to the lake, or gatherings and woodcutting bees in the “Big Valley” on the farm.
He will be deeply missed and is survived by his mom, Lillian Geary; his son, Jason Geary (Hannah Chadwick); his longtime companion, Laurie Towne and her daughters and grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda (Dean) Nelson, Vicki (Bernie) Meinertz, Lana (Dan) Dustin, Steve (Marlene) Geary, Cindy (Buzz) Guist and Mike (Sam) Geary; many special nieces and nephews; along with his special dog, Lexi.
Jeff was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Diane (Tevis) Geary; his granddaughter, Natylee Riane Geary; and his father, Valdo Geary.
A public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. today, Feb. 5, at the Viola United Methodist Church. Face masks and social distancing are required. A private service for immediate family will follow the visitation. Jeff will be laid to rest in the Viola Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Memorials may be given to the family, the Kickapoo Rescue Squad or Kickapoo High School Track Shed Fund.
Blessed be the memory of Jeffrey Geary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.