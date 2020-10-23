Jerry L. Brocklehurst, 74, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at home peacefully, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born March 28, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Robert and Berdyne (Ward) Brocklehurst. He grew up in Genoa, with two sisters. In July of 1968, he married Juanita Davidson and they recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. Jerry worked at the General Motors factory, and he farmed. He always had a love for restoring old vintage cars and taking his cars to car shows, enjoyed his time with his car club friends at Lasting Legends Car Club. Jerry enjoyed travelling to Vegas casinos, and to Florida, to visit his family and had his faithful dog, Muffin, by his side.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Juanita; daughter, Amy (fiancé, Brett Barrett) Ammerman of Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren, Alyssa (Robert) Thorn of N.C., McKena (Zackary Duchaine) Ammerman, Faith (Tanner Ksepka) Ammerman, Hope (Jacob Watkins) Ammerman, and Zayden Ammerman, all of the Tampa area; and three great-grandchildren, Micah, Kailah Mae, and Ezra; a former son-in-law, Joe Ammerman of Tampa; sisters, Karen (Tom) Wakefield of Genoa, and Marcia Trussoni of La Crosse. He is also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Bernard Trussoni.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the family in care of Thorson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
