READSTOWN — Jim Cade, 65, of Readstown passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Madison Veterans Hospital, after a brief diagnosis of cancer.
Jim was born Nov. 2, 1955, to Donald L. and Mary (Winans) Cade. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1973, and went into the U.S. Marine Corp, where he was a marksman. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune and also at Kaneohe, on the Island of Oahu, Hawaii. He often talked about being the driver for the general in the marines.
He married Nancy (Thompson) Haun July 5, 1975. They later divorced and he remarried Betty (Fish) Randles.
He was honorably discharged from the USMC in 1978. He held a variety of jobs over the years including, Edward Kraemer and Sons and G & F Distributing. Jim also went to New Orleans, to assist with clean up after Hurricane Katrina. He loved to wear his bibs, just like his dad, Donald. Jim loved to hunt, work on and operate heavy equipment, animals, and being outdoors.
His greatest joys were his granddaughters, Kinzie (12) and Ryleigh (10). Kinzie talked to Jim a lot on the phone and he always called her his baby girl. He enjoyed watching the girls play in basketball tournaments.
He is survived by his mother, Mary (John) Belcher; stepmom, Kim Cade; son, Aaron (Heidi) Cade; daughter, Ashley Hirschfield; step-children, Lucas and Erin Randles; siblings, Joe Cade of Westby, Tom Cade of La Crosse, Debbie Cade of La Crosse, Theresa (Jeff) Weibel of La Crosse, Cathy Cade of Fairfax, Va., Ann Cade of Westby, and Chris Cade of Westby; nephews, Lane Cade and Michael Rodgers; nieces, Andrea Cade and Angie Greene; great-nieces, Remington, Trinaty, and Madisen; aunts, Joyce (Bill) Sykes, Beverly Bankes, Sandy (Richard) Hall, and Judy (Paul) Erickson; uncles, Jerry Cade, Wyman (Carol) Cade, and Larry David (Sheila) Cade. Also grieving his loss is his friend, Homer, who helped Jim a lot; along with other relatives and many friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his dad, Donald Cade; grandparents, Lester and Evelyn (Mellem) Cade and Elmer and Florence Winans; aunts, Marjorie Trappe, Ramona Thompson, and Connie Cade; uncles, Conrad Bankes, Larry Trappe, and Carter Thompson.
Jim is now with his Dad and also Sambo and Max, his two favorite dogs.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Family requests if there are other things that you know about Jim and would like to share, please reach out to his son, Aaron, and these will be included at his memorial service. Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.
