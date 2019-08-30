VIROQUA — Joan C. Sullivan, 79, of Viroqua, formerly of Antioch and Tinley Park, Ill., passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Joan was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Chicago, to William T. and Charlean (Brummer) King.
In 1956, she married Jack D. Sullivan, in Illinois. Joan worked as a secretary and a librarian. She was proud to have been involved in the growth and expansion of the Tinley Park Library. Joan was a voracious reader, loved flowers, traveling, shopping, auctions and stopping at every rummage sale along the way.
Her life will forever be cherished by her children, Sheila (Patrick) Rodriguez of Viroqua and Jerry (Julee) Sullivan of Mokena, Ill.; her grandchildren, Jonathon Sullivan, David, Garrit and Max Rodriguez; her sister, Sandra (Dan) Van Kooy, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, William, Ronald and Ralph King.
Per Joan’s request no services will be held. Condolences may be sent c/o Sheila Rodriguez, S4060 Maple St., Viroqua, Wis., 54665.
