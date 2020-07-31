READSTOWN -- John “JD” Deal, 66, of Readstown passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in his home. He was born April 26, 1954, in Boscobel, Wis., to the late John and Carol (Tadder) Deal. JD was a truck driver for many years and also farmed. He was a diehard fan of John Deere. He loved to hunt, fish and play pool. He was known as the king of BS. JD was a trustee for the Readstown Village Board and vice president of the Readstown Advancement Association.
Survivors include his significant other of 32 years, Linda Howell; Linda's mother, Aileen Kegley; Linda's sister, Marsha (Ethan) Jones; Linda's children, Cheryl (Randy) Halverson, RJ (Krystal) Howell, Vickie (significant other, Kent Phillips) Schneider; JD's three children, Charity Richmond, Chasity Coppernoll and Jason Deal; siblings, Kay and Sue Sheire, Valerie (Terry) Harris, Carol Deal, JoAnn Deal, Charlie Deal and Joe (Kathy) Deal; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; aunts, nieces, nephews and several cousins.
JD was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Doris Deal; several siblings; and Linda's father; and JD's hunting buddy, Allan Kegley.
Per JD's wishes, a small gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.