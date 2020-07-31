You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John 'JD' Deal
0 comments

John 'JD' Deal

  • 0
John 'JD' Deal

READSTOWN -- John “JD” Deal, 66, of Readstown passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in his home. He was born April 26, 1954, in Boscobel, Wis., to the late John and Carol (Tadder) Deal. JD was a truck driver for many years and also farmed. He was a diehard fan of John Deere. He loved to hunt, fish and play pool. He was known as the king of BS. JD was a trustee for the Readstown Village Board and vice president of the Readstown Advancement Association.

Survivors include his significant other of 32 years, Linda Howell; Linda's mother, Aileen Kegley; Linda's sister, Marsha (Ethan) Jones; Linda's children, Cheryl (Randy) Halverson, RJ (Krystal) Howell, Vickie (significant other, Kent Phillips) Schneider; JD's three children, Charity Richmond, Chasity Coppernoll and Jason Deal; siblings, Kay and Sue Sheire, Valerie (Terry) Harris, Carol Deal, JoAnn Deal, Charlie Deal and Joe (Kathy) Deal; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; aunts, nieces, nephews and several cousins.

JD was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Doris Deal; several siblings; and Linda's father; and JD's hunting buddy, Allan Kegley.

Per JD's wishes, a small gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News