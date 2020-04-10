John “Ted” T. Kline, 75, of Dakota County, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Survived by loving wife, Susan; two brothers; three sons; and three grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, John P. Kline and Bettie Lue LaFollette Kline; and first wife, Lavon Wangen Kline.
Ted was a dominant figure in computer technology, having worked at Unisys, Cray Research and Quantum, during his long and productive career. A private celebration of life will be conducted at a later time due to concerns about COVID-19. Please make donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of donor’s choice in memory of Ted.
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw, of South St. Paul, Minn., 651-767-9333.
