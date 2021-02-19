Johnnie Lee Johnson, 83, a longtime resident of Viroqua died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, surrounded by family at the Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa Nov. 22, 1937, to George and Viola (McGregor) Johnson. He married the love of his life, Rosemary (Kauten) Royer Jan. 15, 1972. Johnnie was a long-time member of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. A man of many interests, Johnnie loved fishing, western movies, and books, and watching sports.

Johnnie is survived by his children, Jackie (Gary) Doherty, Janet (Roger) Hildebrand, Denise (George) Gill, Sue (Lance) Swanhorst, Jeanne Miller, Charles (Cheryl) Royer, Yvonne (fiancé Eric Bogdan) Rubin, David Royer, Michael Royer, Julie (Parker) Moore, Cristi (Henry) Letang, Jerry (Thea) Johnson; 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In addition, he is survived by a sister, Dixie (Guy) Buhrow; brother, Larry (Joleen) Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be directed to the Living Faith Food Pantry in Johnnie’s name.

