ALTURA, Minn. — Joyce Elaine Phillips, 82, formerly of Altura and more recently of Whitewater Health Service in St. Charles, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Joyce was born in Readstown Nov. 24, 1937, to Elden and Lora (Strahl) Stoikes. She was a graduate of Readstown High School. On June 24, 1955, she married Bobbie Phillips from Soldiers Grove. Joyce worked at Hubbard Foods in Altura, then Riverside Electronics in Lewiston, Minn.
Joyce liked to sew, crochet, knit and read. She and Bobbie loved to dance and learned how to square dance. They loved traveling and saw much of the country. Joyce was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Moravian Church in Altura.
Joyce is survived by her children, Karen (Dan) Plank of St. Charles, Dwight (Deb) Phillips of St. Charles, Carol (Lee) Persons of St. Charles, Susan (Kevin) Ellinghuysen of Lewiston, Steven Phillips of Rochester; 18 grandchildren; 28 ½ great-grandchildren, brother, Paul (Conny) Stoikes of Viroqua; and three sisters-in-law, Judy Stoikes of Westby, Gloria Glass of Readstown, and Betty (Willie) Crook of Readstown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie; parents, Elden and Lora Stoikes; three brothers, Merlin (Elaine) Stoikes, Roland Stoikes and Mike Stoikes; three sisters-in law, Vivian Townsend, Maxine Olson and Garnet Davenport; and four brothers-in-law, Glen, Keith, Ross and Dale Phillips.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles with the Reverend Greg Behrend officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Bethany Moravian Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Altura Fire Department and Ambulance. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service-St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Joyce, sign her online guestbook and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.