VIROQUA — Kären (Moen) Langel, 83, of Viroqua passed away peacefully with her family present Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Whitehall, to the late Gilbert and Hulda (Haralsrud) Moen. She graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1956. Following graduation, she worked for Northwest Airlines as a booking agent. She also worked for many years as a bookkeeper for David C. Bell Company in Minneapolis.

After moving back to Viroqua in the early 1970s, she married Robert Langel. After Robert’s death in 1981, she worked at Old Towne Inn, Country Market and Vernon County Courthouse, in the abstract office for nine years. She worked a variety of positions at Walmart until her retirement in 2019. She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. She loved to feed hummingbirds and would impatiently wait for them to arrive each spring. She was kind and always made sure to take care of others. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She loved to make people laugh; if she shared a smile with you, you were a friend and if she shared a laugh with you, you were a dear friend.