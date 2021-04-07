VIROQUA — Kären (Moen) Langel, 83, of Viroqua passed away peacefully with her family present Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Whitehall, to the late Gilbert and Hulda (Haralsrud) Moen. She graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1956. Following graduation, she worked for Northwest Airlines as a booking agent. She also worked for many years as a bookkeeper for David C. Bell Company in Minneapolis.
After moving back to Viroqua in the early 1970s, she married Robert Langel. After Robert’s death in 1981, she worked at Old Towne Inn, Country Market and Vernon County Courthouse, in the abstract office for nine years. She worked a variety of positions at Walmart until her retirement in 2019. She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. She loved to feed hummingbirds and would impatiently wait for them to arrive each spring. She was kind and always made sure to take care of others. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. She loved to make people laugh; if she shared a smile with you, you were a friend and if she shared a laugh with you, you were a dear friend.
Survivors include her children, Christine (Jason) Neukirch, of Lincoln, Neb., and Scott Langel of Viroqua; one grandson, Trevor Langel; nephew, Mike (Dawn) Skrede; special cousin, Jack (Ruth) Elstad; dear friend, Susie Wedwick; other relatives and friends.
Kären was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Langel; her sister, Mary Skrede; and her brother-in-law, Donald Skrede.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church radio fund or the family are appreciated.
Kären’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Angels from Gundersen Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Vicar Michele Engh officiated. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory in Viroqua. Additional visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial was in the Viroqua Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.