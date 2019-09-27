DE SOTO/CASSVILLE, Wis. -- Karen M. Noel, 69, of De Soto, formerly of Cassville passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her home. She was born March 9, 1950, in Lancaster, the daughter of Francis and Kathryn (Seitz) Degenhardt.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Noel; son, Sam (Tessy) Noel; two grandsons, Travis and Spencer; one granddaughter, Taylor; a sister, Pat Sailing; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by three brothers.
Private family services will be held. Private family burial will be in Burton Cemetery, Burton. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is serving the family. Online condolences: www.martinshwartzfuneralhomes.com.
