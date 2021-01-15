GAYS MILLS — Karla Gander, 56, of Gays Mills passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Soldiers Grove Health Services. She was born May 25, 1964, to the late Daverne and Patsy (Schrader) Gander. She graduated from North Crawford High School, with the class of 1982. She helped out on the family dairy farm, worked at Advance Transformer in Boscobel, Wis., and for the last 16 years worked at Soldiers Grove Health Services. Karla enjoyed spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephew.

Survivors include her siblings, Don (Jessica) Gander of Viroqua and Teresa (Tory) Tryggestad of Viroqua; her nieces and nephew, Ashlee, Morgan and Owen Gander; other relatives and friends.

Karla was preceded in death by her parents.

A service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Karla’s family would like to thank the staff members at Soldiers Grove Health Services and St. Croix Hospice, for the compassionate care they provided.