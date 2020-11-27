Kathleen “Kathy” Diane Gaynor, 73, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was born Dec. 29, 1946, to the late Kenneth and Harriet (Hanson) Zitzner. She attended Viroqua High School and graduated in1965. Kathy was married to Richard L. Skrede for 12 years and was later divorced. They had two children, Jill and Krista. On Jan. 9,1981, she married David G. Gaynor, in La Crosse. They were happily married for 21 years, until Dave’s passing in February 2001.
Kathy worked for 32 years, at Quillin’s IGA, assisting her customers behind the service desk, until her retirement in 2012. She was an active member of both Wesley United Methodist Church and most recently, Faith United Methodist Church. Kathy loved people and thrived in their company. She developed close and meaningful relationships with her family, her neighbors and the folks she worked with. She knew the name of everyone in her neighborhood, including their dogs. She loved visiting with people and loved it when neighbors would take time during their walks, to chat while she worked in the yard, planting and tending to her beautiful flowers. She had many friends and was grateful to spend time visiting with them, particularly these last weeks, always focusing the conversation on them and listening to their stories.
Kathy loved children; she gained tremendous joy from spending time with her grandchildren and all of her nieces and nephews. She loved the children that lived in her neighborhood and cherished their visits; she always had time for them. Kathy’s love extended to animals, caring for her sweet dogs, Rudy and Augie, along with any other animal she came across. Kathy loved tradition and the Packers. Many of her family’s traditions were passed to her from her aunts, Mildred Fanta and Annette Owen. She was a champion lefse baker, preparing lefse for the holiday season, to share at family gatherings and with friends. When people asked to buy it, she simply said, “you can’t afford it,” and gave it to them. An avid Packers fan, she loved watching games and yelling at the players. Family and friends knew they should never call during game time.
She is survived by her daughters, Jill (Robert McDonah) and Krista (Jeff Southerland) Skrede; grandchildren, Hannah (Nick) McDonah-Anderson and Tom McDonah; stepgrandchildren, Rosemary and Blaise Southerland; brothers, Tom Zitzner and Merlin (Jenele) Zitzner; sister, Martine (David) Fezler; her special aunts, Mildred Fanta and Annette (Duane) Owen; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Gaynor; parents, Kenneth and Harriet Zitzner; brothers, David and Howard Zitzner; and sister-in-law, Marti Zitzner.
Arrangements are pending, please check the Thorson Funeral Home website for details. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
