Kathy S. Johnson
BELL CENTER -- Kathy S. Johnson, 59, of Bell Center, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
Kathy Sue (Starkey) Johnson was born Aug. 18, 1959, in Viroqua, to Carlton and Jeanine (Kappauf) Starkey. She was the second daughter of a family of six girls. Kathy graduated from Boscobel High School in 1977, and she married Randal Johnson Oct. 27, 1979. Together they had three children, Amy, Darcy and Travis. They made their home in Bell Center in 1991. Kathy went to work at S&S Cycle and has been employed there for 21 years, she also spent several years working as the village clerk of Bell Center.
Kathy was an extraordinary pool player, could win almost every game of cribbage and was always up for family game night. She was an avid Wisconsin Badgers fan who watched every game and was also a die-hard Packers fan, at least on the good years! She enjoyed gardening and baking. She enjoyed watching her favorite movies, “The Hobbit” or “Harry Potter” and could always be found watching her favorite TV show, Supernatural, again and again… and again!!!
Kathy is survived by her husband, Randy; her daughters, Amy and Darcy; and her son, Travis. She is also survived by her very special granddaughter, McKenna Johnson. She is further survived by her sisters, Patti (Don) Laufenberg, Linda (Deb Hughes) Rabe, Nancy (Marc) Lea, Karla (Mark Rounds) Hines and Michele (Joe Jones) Stovey; brothers-in-law, Rick (Linda) Johnson and Tim Johnson; sister-in-law, Robin Collins; and mother-in-law, Betty Johnson; multiple nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanie and Carl; her best friend and cousin, Brian Starkey; aunts, Mavis Keuhn and Colleen Steinback; and uncles, Dallas, Vilas, Velton and Garland Starkey; in-laws, Judd Johnson, Carol Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Rodney Johnson, Becky Kirchhoff and Jim Collins; niece, Lisa Krause; and nephew, Ryan Rabe.
So, whether she is playing cards with Brian, shaking dice with Grandma, fishing with Grandpa, fighting evil with Sam and Dean, or just playing Quidditch with some new friends, she will be greatly missed and loved forever!
Friends may call during a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Gays Mills. A funeral service for Kathy will be Friday evening at 6 p.m. also at the funeral home. Pastor Nile Sandeen of the Mount Sterling and Utica Lutheran Churches will officiate. A private family burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. To view the entire obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave. and Hwy. 131, in Gays Mills is serving the family. 608-735-2100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.