TUCSON, Ariz. -- Keith M. Johnson, 78, beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, friend, child of God, and accomplished musician and teacher, passed away at his home in Tucson, July 19, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 9, 1941, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., the son of Vivian Johnson and Lydia (Smith) Johnson. Dr. Johnson was Associate Professor Emeritus of Horn and Brass Pedagogy, at the University of Arizona.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela (Ferguson, Schade) Johnson; children, Pandora (Johnson) Linnartz (Troy) Phoenix, Ariz., Laurence Johnson (Malinda) Andover, Minn.; stepchildren, Brian Schade (Sharon) Orlando, Fla., Karen Schade Sayers (Tom) Sierra Vista, Ariz., Sandra Schade Crews (Dan) Tucson; 14 grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Johnson) Jorenby, Hastings, Minn.; nephews, cousins, and many colleagues and friends. His former wife, Nancy (Hanson) Mahon, Tucson, also survives him. He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepfather; grandparents; and a granddaughter.
Dr. Johnson graduated from high school in Viroqua, and attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he majored in music education. He earned a Master of Music in Horn Performance from UCLA and a Doctor of Music in Brass Pedagogy and Literature from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind. Dr. Johnson taught at Jacksonville University, Fla., Indiana University and East Texas State University, Commerce, Texas, before arriving in Tucson. He also performed as principal horn with The Jacksonville Symphony, The Berkshire Festival, the Tucson Symphony and the Tucson Pops Orchestra. He was a founding member of the Arizona Wind Quintet and was principal horn with the Arizona Opera Company orchestra for 35 years. Along the way he taught elementary music, high school bands and choirs, and gave private horn lessons for many years. He directed the Sanctuary Choir for the Green Valley Community Church, for many years and then became music director for St. Mark's United Methodist Church, where he directed the Chancel Choir, and where Keith and Pam have been active members for over 20 years. He was a beloved teacher and mentor to many students, from elementary age to older adults, many of whom continue to enjoy playing and some of whom are performing throughout the U.S. and around the world.
There are no immediate plans for a memorial service due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. A memorial will be planned for a later date - when it's safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest that you make a donation to the American Cancer Society; the St. Mark's UMC Music Ministries; or you may send a memorial gift to The University of Arizona's Fred Fox School of Music in Keith's name, which will go to the Horn Studio.
All who knew Keith, knew of his kindness, his patience, his easy humor - and his glorious, ready smile. No matter how we appear on the outside, we will always be missing a huge part of us on the inside - and especially that smile. Rest in peace, beloved Keith.
