Krista Lundgren

CASHTON/VIROQUA — Krista A. Lundgren, 45, of Cashton, formerly of Viroqua, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, in La Crosse.

A celebration of life will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.