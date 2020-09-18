SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Kristi Iverson Connelly, 59, of Sun Prairie passed away at home Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. She was born in Viroqua, May 7, 1961, to Ron and Sandra (Storbakken) Iverson of Westby. She graduated from Westby High School in1979 and UW-Stout, Menomonie, 1983.
Her first job out of college was with TIME Magazine, TIME/Warner publications, based in Waterloo, with frequent trips to New Yorl City Home office for 20 years. For the last many years she has been employed by Omni Press in Madison, Wis. She loved the co-workers there and has had so much support from them. On Nov. 11, 2000, she married Tim Connelly. Together they raised Tim’s nephew, Ryan, who they loved and considered their son.
She is survived by her son, Ryan Connelly; parents, Ron and Sandra Iverson; mother-in-law, Norma Busser; brother, Charles Iverson; nephews and nieces, Pastor Joe (Brianna) Iverson, Andrew (Sarah Brock) and Seonah Iverson, Josh and Joe Connelly, and Dan Malloy; aunts and uncles, Marvin and Kathy Iverson and Terry and Linda Storbakken; cousins, Amy (Jerry) Clemments, Rebecca (Steve) Furuta, Shawn (Michelle) Storbakken, Tammy (Mike) Arndt; and her special little greats, Mary, Nora and Isaac Iverson.
Kristi was preceded in death by her husband, Tim in June 2011; grandparents, Ed and Charity Storbakken and John and Nora Iverson; infant brother; father-in-law, Charles McIntire; cousin, Jon Iverson; brothers-in-law, David, Jim and Joseph Connelly.
Kristi was a loving supportive wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She cherished her lasting friendships with high school, college friends and her wonderful family of Sun Prairie friends.
Family greeted friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, with a drive by visitation, due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Our Saviors Lutheran Church Cemetery in Westby.
Please share your memories of Kristi at: www.CressFuneralService.com. 608-837-9054.
