WESTBY — Kurt LaVerne Mills, 66, of Westby passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Hospice House in Viroqua.
Kurt was born in Viroqua, Feb/ 3, 1953. He was a graduate of Viroqua High School and attended the University of Wisconsin- Platteville. He was a longtime resident of the Viroqua/Westby area. Kurt was a hard working man whether it was in the trades or entrepreneurial endeavors. He often worked from sun up to sun down and then some. Many people enjoy his craftsmanship to this day.
Kurt was an avid outdoors-man and sports enthusiast. He enjoyed many early mornings, hunting with his best friend, Randy, as well as his son, Matthew. Kurt spent many hours in his red truck with his children, always on the look out for deer. He also enjoyed watching and discussing any Wisconsin team with Diane and other friends. He watched the Brewers up to his final days.
Kurt is survived by his longtime partner, Diane Wang; his daughter, Amanda (Justin) Running of Viroqua, son, Matthew (Janae) Mills of Westby and daughter, Katrina (Andrew) Auvinen of Lake Elmo, Minn.; also Diane’s son, Chad (Shelia) Tracy of Camp Douglas; and grandchildren, Remington, Hudson, Annika, Makinley, Kaelyn, Emma, Aletta, Avery, Amelia, Lauren and Jenna. Further surviving are three brothers, Scott Mills of Westby, Todd Mills of La Crosse and Matthew Weiske of La Crosse; and one sister, Tena (Bob) Peterson; other family and many friends.
Kurt is preceded in death by his loving mother, Bonnie (Nelson) Mills; grandparents, Rudolph and Josephine Nelson, Lawrence and Evelyn Mills; also Diane’s son, Dustin Wang; and Kurt’s best friend, Randy Olson.
The family of Kurt wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical staff who gave such great care to him over the years. A special thank you to the staff at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care for the compassionate care during his final hours of life.
Funeral services for Kurt were held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Dan Wollman of the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church will officiated. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy. 56W), in Viroqua is serving the family.
