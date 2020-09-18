 Skip to main content
L. David Lewison
L. David Lewison

WESTBY — L. David Lewison, 89, of Westby passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. He was born June 13, 1931, in Viroqua, to the late Orvie and Mamie (Ames) Lewison. He graduated from Viola High School. Following graduation, he attended short course at UW-Madison. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, serving in Japan and Korea. Following his service to our country, he married Miriam Grim Nov. 25, 1954. The couple farmed in Viola, Viroqua, Sparta and Westby. He was very proud to serve his community as Squad Leader for several years in the American Legion Military Honor Guard. He was also an active member of the V.F.W. After his retirement, David enjoyed traveling on numerous bus trips. He enjoyed fishing and deer and turkey hunting with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Miriam Lewison; three children, Ruth (Alan) Darelius, Paul (Karla) Lewison and Roger (Kathy) Lewison; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Dario) Enemocon, Emily (Jeremy) Angle, Erik (Bea) Darelius, Gregg (Kathleen) Lewison, Gena (Jon Goettl) Lewison and Ashley (Damian Dinger) Lewison; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Conrad Lewison; his sister-in-law, Sue Lewison; many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dorothy (James) Gillet; his brother, Vern Lewison; his sister-in-law, Margaret Lewison; and his niece, Kris Minick.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Meg Hoversten officiated. A visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. David was laid to rest in Coon Prairie Cemetery, with full military honors.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of donor’s choice appreciated.

David’s family would like to thank Gundersen Oncology and Gundersen Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.

