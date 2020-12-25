LaDonica Nelson

LaDonica (Volden) Nelson was taken into the arms of her Almighty Father Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. A beautiful soul was taken from us today. We've had the blessing of having our Mother's love shine on us with caring encouragement and strength. Her thoughtfulness and patience helped mold us into the young people we are today.

Donica was a 1986 graduate of Westby High School in Westby. While raising her children who were the light of her life, she went on to become an avid antique collector. Her ability to take any old piece of furniture, refurbish and make it new again was phenomenal. Her love for primitive decor and signs showed in her lovely home.

She is survived by her two children, Brittany (Jacob) Ludovice of Viroqua and Tyler (Stephanie) Nelson of Reedsburg. Besides her children, she is survived by her beautiful grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Axel, Zayn, and Berkleigh Ludovice, Audriana and Alexis Nelson; her parents, Robert and Joy Volden; her sisters, Tina (Forbes) Adam and Tanya (Robert) Pedretti; and her brother, Josh Volden, all of Westby. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jon Paul Volden.

Blessed be the memory of LaDonica Faye Nelson.

A celebration of Donica's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.