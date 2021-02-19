Larry Christensen, 77, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at home on his farm in La Farge. Paul Harvey said it best...”God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a caretaker. So God made a farmer.”

No one who met Larry forgot his infectious smile or personality. If Larry wasn’t on a tractor working the land, in his machine shop turning wrenches or out in the pasture tending to his cattle, he could be found most mornings having coffee with his friends or singing karaoke on the weekends at the local bars. His love for family, farming and fun lives on in his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bert Christensen; his mother, Edith Hendrickson; brother, Lynn; brother, Lloyd; sister, Audrey Minton; and sister, Janice Schultz.

Larry is survived by his son, Bert and his two boys, Drew and Troy; son, Roy (Liane) and his two boys, Chris and Jace; son, Jason (Kim) and his two children, Riley and Paige; daughter, Kara (Todd) and two boys, Gage and Zane; daughter, Kelly (Shawn) and children, Larynn, Logan and Brooklyn; son, Neil (Renee); son, Robert (Stacie) and two boys, Bowen and Becket; son, Steven (Patricia) and children, Rachel, Trevor and Amelia; and his daughter, Laura (Ryan) and two children, Greyson and Harbor.