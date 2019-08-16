VIROQUA — LaVerne Olga Plantz, 86, of Viroqua, Passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Greenfield House near Tomah. She was born April 23, 1933, in Appleton, Minn., to John and Olga (Zemple) Roeder.
She spent most of her childhood growing up in Minnesota. After high school, LaVerne received her CNA degree and began her life’s work of caring for others. She spent time working in nursing homes and hospitals, but truly enjoyed private care to people at their residences. She was recognized multiple times throughout her working career for excellence in her field. La Verne was a wonderful mother who always put her family first. She would work nights so she could be home when her children woke up and was also able to see them just before bed. Devoted, did not begin to scratch the surface of the love she held for her family. Later in life she enjoyed a good country music concert, that she would attend with one of her many friends, children or grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Tom Kaercher of Salida, Colo., Larry Kaercher of Tomah, Michael Kaercher of Viroqua, Mary Beth (Roger) Anthony of Westby, Mary Lynn Bemis of Tomah, Sheri (Ken) Blount of Tomah, Kelly (James) Schumann of Tomah, Lisa Jambois of Westby, Kim (Kody) Kay of Milwaukee and Sue Kagel of Chaseburg; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren; siblings, Eddie (Laura) Roeder of Ortonville, Minn., Ray (Kaye) Roeder of Texas and Marcia Zick of Missouri; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Tom Kaercher; her son, David Linn Plantz; siblings, Vernon, John and Alfred Roeder, Lucille Thompson and Delores Odden.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor John Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in the De Soto Cemetery, De Soto. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Viroqua is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available www.vossfh.com.
