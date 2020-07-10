READSTOWN — Lenise U. Ewing, 89, of Readstown died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Bethel Home in Viroqua. She was born March 12, 1931, in Griffin Hollow in Crawford County, the daughter of Quentin and Mae (Gander) Haines.
On April 15, 1948, Lenise was united in marriage to Lonnie Ewing. She was the bakery manager at the Sentry Grocery Store in Walworth. After her retirement she owned and operated the Bosstown Antique Store. Lenise loved auctions, antiques, and collecting Christmas decorations. She was a great baker and cook and enjoyed entertaining friends and family.
Lenise is survived by her two children, Richard (Val) Ewing of Viroqua, Mary Ann (Mark) Cline of Lehi, Utah; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Frank) Hartman of Duluth, Ga.; aunt, Ruth Potts; many other relatives and friends.
Lenise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lonnie; sister, Doris (Bernard) Nelson.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Mill Creek Cemetery in the town of Sylvan, Richland County.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.