Leona Gertrude Nundahl, 92, of Viroqua passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Vernon Manor Nursing Home. She was born July 21, 1927, in Richland Center, Wis., to Lewis and Grace (Weldy) Wallace.
She married Bernie Strait in 1955. After his passing, she married Gordon Nundahl Nov. 23, 1974. They lived in Readstown, then moved to Boscobel, Wis., where she was an assembly line worker. She was a member of Kickapoo United Lutheran Church at Folsom. She enjoyed small game hunting, gardening and canning tomatoes. Leona was a dedicated Brewers fan, knew stats of every player and was thrilled when she saw a game in Milwaukee. She grinned as she told detailed jokes, especially about Ole and Lena. Leona loved old time music and would travel to see area polka bands. Being an example of true kindness, she cherished her family and animals, especially her parakeets.
Survived by children, Linda Braziel, New Mexico; Gene (Bonnie) Nundahl, Westby; Linda (Robert) Morrison, Viroqua; Debra (Brad) Strupp, Reedsburg; grandchildren, Holly and Jason Braziel, Heather (Mark) Bergman, Chelsie Nundahl, Ryan (Jen) Morrison, Cody (Eryn) Morrison, Tyler Morrison, and Jordan (Melissa) Strupp; great-grandchildren, Kendra, Kyle and Katelyn Nundahl, Olivia Morrison, Kai Morrison, Maddox and Mason Bergman; sister-in-law, Burnelle (Bob) Crumrine; Jill (Jim) Atchison, Joyce Lenser, Selma Wright; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased in death by husbands, Bernie Strait and Gordon Nundahl; son, Tony Nundahl; grandsons, Trevor and Jason Nundahl; brothers, sisters, brother-in-law; and her parents.
Celebration of life and burial at a future date. Cards and memorials to Vosseteig FH, P.O. Box 88, Viroqua, WI 54665.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.